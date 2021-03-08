Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.
Bumble stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $84.80.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.
