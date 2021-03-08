Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

BMBL opened at $61.65 on Monday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

In other news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

