Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $62.82. 37,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,893. Bumble has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

