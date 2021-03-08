Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

Bumble stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,893. Bumble has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

