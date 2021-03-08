Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMBL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

BMBL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,893. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

