Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,918.50

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,918.50 ($25.07) and last traded at GBX 1,913.50 ($25.00), with a volume of 389992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($24.37).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,632.08 ($21.32).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,780.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,652.75. The company has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 365.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57). Also, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36).

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

