Burger Swap Price Tops $5.61 on Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for $5.61 or 0.00010470 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $66.85 million and $213.47 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00447275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00067168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00046370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00075157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077535 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.09 or 0.00465299 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,302,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,927,368 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

