Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Burlington Stores reported earnings of ($4.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $10.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $26,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $24.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.16. 1,039,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.04. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $304.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

