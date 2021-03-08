Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.85

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

