Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Robert R. Yohanan Sells 10,000 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.66. 147,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,865. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BY. TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.