Bytecoin (BCN) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $83.61 million and approximately $95,806.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.63 or 0.00422714 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

