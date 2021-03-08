C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.