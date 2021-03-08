Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,800.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,008.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,959.37. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.