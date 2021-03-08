Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

CABO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,959.44.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,800.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,008.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,959.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cable One by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Cable One by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Cable One by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

