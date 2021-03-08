Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $2,025.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CABO. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,959.44.

Cable One stock opened at $1,800.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,008.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,959.37.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

