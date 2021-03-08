Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.58

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.58 and last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 3575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

