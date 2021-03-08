CACHE Gold Price Reaches $54.53 on Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.38 million and $130,720.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for about $54.53 or 0.00107228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.00791999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00029291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00041312 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 50,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,668 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.