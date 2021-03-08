CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of CACI International worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 542.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in CACI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in CACI International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CACI opened at $218.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Truist increased their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.08.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

