CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.44

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.44 and last traded at C$38.99, with a volume of 402063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.70.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.50.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The company has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 992.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.72.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.