CaixaPay Market Cap Reaches $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00457076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00066616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00075925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079746 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.57 or 0.00458088 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.