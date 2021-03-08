Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.15

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.15 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.82.

Several research firms recently commented on CVGW. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -106.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.