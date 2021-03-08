Callisto Network (CLO) Achieves Market Cap of $10.81 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $156,839.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.71 or 0.03401265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00022371 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

