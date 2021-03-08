Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis Acquires 3,178 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $33.11 on Monday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWH. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

