Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 5.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.07. Approximately 1,930,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,517,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Specifically, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Insiders have sold a total of 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503 in the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Camping World by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,127 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

