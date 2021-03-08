Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director David A. Winter Buys 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director David A. Winter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.62 per share, with a total value of C$18,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,727.94.

CNE stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 73,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,175. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$2.69 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$649.84 million and a P/E ratio of 32.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.