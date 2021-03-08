Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CDPYF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/26/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.50 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $40.94 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

