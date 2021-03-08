Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.47

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.47 and traded as high as C$53.33. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$53.24, with a volume of 465,458 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

