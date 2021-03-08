Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.66

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$123.66 and last traded at C$123.53, with a volume of 758355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$122.52.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$55.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$113.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.6599996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

