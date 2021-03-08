Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3712 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend by 50.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CNQ stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,671,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

