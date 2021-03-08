Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells C$49,200.00 in Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,655,641.50.

TSE CU traded up C$0.89 on Monday, hitting C$31.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,771. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12-month low of C$25.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. CSFB lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.75.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

