Canadian Western Bank (CWB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/4/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$37.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$32.00 to C$36.00.

3/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

3/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$35.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$33.50.

3/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$36.00.

3/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

1/13/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

1/11/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CWB opened at C$34.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$15.70 and a 52-week high of C$34.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.34.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

