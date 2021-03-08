Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cannae by 2,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cannae by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNNE stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

