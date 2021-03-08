Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.45). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

OVID opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $251.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $530,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,180 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

