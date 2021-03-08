Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $636,116.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $636,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,737.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CBNK stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.