Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Trading 8.8% Higher

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $19.58. 159,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 32,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $267.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,827.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $28,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $720,728. 41.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

