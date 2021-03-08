Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.09

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 5814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

