Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,253 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Capstead Mortgage worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 209.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,312,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,753 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMO opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Equities analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

