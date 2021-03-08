Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Trading Up 5.7%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) was up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 343,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 602,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPST shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Noble Financial began coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.