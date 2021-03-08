Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Sells $55,791.94 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $55,791.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,145,979.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,966. The company has a market cap of $903.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

