Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Sells $60,376.84 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $60,376.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,732.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,707.99.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $43,023.60.

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 433,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $903.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

