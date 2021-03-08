Carbon (CRBN) Price Up 50.6% This Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 31.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Carbon has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar. One Carbon token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $3.13 million and $754,743.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $240.00 or 0.00448894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00067424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00075413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00077829 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.31 or 0.00464450 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,374,186 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars.

