Cardano Market Capitalization Hits $35.70 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion and $3.81 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00064858 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.00290123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012185 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

