Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

