Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.90 and last traded at $120.84. Approximately 515,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 504,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.06.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,611 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,047,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

