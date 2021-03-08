CargoX Market Cap Tops $11.70 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One CargoX token can now be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $213,835.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.00813395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00062352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00029491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00040920 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,494,030 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.