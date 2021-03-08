CargoX Trading Up 7.5% This Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One CargoX token can now be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $195,988.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00801665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00029299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041945 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,494,030 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

Buying and Selling CargoX

