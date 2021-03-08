CarLotz (LOTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect CarLotz to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LOTZ opened at $7.89 on Monday. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

