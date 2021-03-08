CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.75

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.75 and last traded at $127.81, with a volume of 17932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.20.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Get CarMax alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,024,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,427,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.