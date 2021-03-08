Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Carpenter Technology worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after buying an additional 370,045 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 304,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRS opened at $41.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

