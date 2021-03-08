Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Up 7.2%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price was up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $44.79. Approximately 457,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 435,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,036,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after purchasing an additional 548,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,889,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,145,000 after purchasing an additional 481,824 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 608,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

